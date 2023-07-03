RAJASTHAN RATS GNAW TOES OF MENTALLY ILL PATIENTS AT MDM HOSPITAL JODHPUR ADMIN BLAMES CONSTRUCTION WORK

Jodhpur: In a shocking incident, rats have gnawed the toes of a patients at the Mathura Das Mathur Hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur with hospital authorities attributing the pests to the construction work at the hospital. Horrific scenes were seen at the Psychiatric Department of the MDM Hospital Jodhpur on Saturday where the rats gnawed the toes of the mentally ill patients.

Sources said that the patients were asleep when the rats infesting the hospital for quite some time now, bit their toes. As the patients woke up, they found their toes bleeding due to the rat bites. The paramedical staff in the ward later gave first aid to the injured patients. As soon as the incident came to light, the hospital management ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Superintendent Dr. Vikas Rajpurohit confirmed the incident. Over the lack of pest control measures, the the hospital management says that pest control in the psychiatric department is a very difficult task as using pesticides could pose a risk to the mentally ill patients at the department. Dr Rajpurohit said that an inquiry committee has been set up adding that appropriate step would be taken in accordance with the recommendations of the committee.

Over the reason behind the rats infesting the hospital, Dr Rajopurohit said that the rat population increased due to construction activities. He said that the construction has caused cracks at many places. The latest rat bite incident at the MDM Hospital has revived the horrific memories of 2012 when a patient was bitten by the rodents in the ICU.

The face of a Parkinson's patient admitted in the ICU at MDM Hospital was gnawed by rats causing an uproar.