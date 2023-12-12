RAJASTHAN PROCESS FOR FILING NOMINATIONS FOR ASSEMBLY ELECTION TO KARANPUR ASSEMBLY SEAT BEGINS

Jaipur: The process for nomination for the Karanpur assembly seat of Ganganagar district of Rajasthan began on Tuesday Dec 12 in view of the death of sitting Congress MLA Gurmeet Singh Kunnar, sources said. An official said that a total of 11 candidates are in the fray after the death of the Congress candidate in Karanpur assembly constituency.

The election on this seat was postponed after the death of the Congress candidate. According to Chief Electoral Officer Rajasthan Praveen Gupta, the process of receiving nomination papers will start with the release of the notification. Under the new election schedule, the process for filing nominations will now continue till December 19.

After this, the papers filed on 20th will be scrutinized and the date of withdrawal of nominations has been fixed for 22nd December. According to the officials of the CEO Rajasthan, voting will be done on 5th of January and after counting of votes on 8th, the results will be announced. The entire work of counting of votes will be completed at the district headquarters as per officials.

According to an official, a total of 249 polling centers have been set up in Karanpur assembly constituency for voting on January 5. According to the last update made by the Election Department in the voter list, till December 6, there are 240826 voters expected to exercise their franchise in the election to the assembly seat.

Of these, 125850 are men, while 114966 are women. There are 180 service voters and 10 other (transgender) voters as per officials.