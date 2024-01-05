Jaipur (Rajasthan) : The ongoing discussions regarding the distribution of portfolios among ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma Cabinet in Rajasthan have come to an end. With the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the portfolios of the ministers of the Bhajan Lal government have been divided. Governor Kalraj Mishra has approved the proposal given by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma regarding distribution of the departments among the Council of Ministers.

After this, the list of departments of the Council of Ministers was released by the government. The development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jaipur today to attend the DG-IG meeting.

Departments allotted after 6 days: On December 15, Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as the Chief Minister. After this, on December 30, Bhajan Lal Sharma had expanded his Council of Ministers. But for 6 days, the departments of the Council of Ministers members could not be distributed. In the meantime, about half a dozen ministers had reached the Secretariat and taken charge. Now the proposal for division of departments has been approved by the Governor. CM Bhajan Lal has retained with him Home, Excise, I&PR among other departments. The following is the distribution of portfolios:

CM, Deputy CMs and Ministers:

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma: Personnel Department, Excise Department, Home Department, Planning Department, General Administration Department, Policy Making Cell - Chief Minister's Secretariat, Information and Public Relations Department and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). Deputy CM Diya Kumari: Finance Department, Tourism Department, Art, Literature, Culture and Archeology Department, Public Works Department, Women and Child Development Department and Child Empowerment Department. Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa: Technical Education Department, Higher Education Department, Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Department and Transport and Road Safety Department. Dr. Kirori Lal Meena: Agriculture and Horticulture Department, Rural Development Department, Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Defense Department and Public Prosecution Redressal Department. Gajendra Singh Khinvsar: Medical and Health Department and Medical and Health Services (ESI) Department. Rajvardhan Singh Rathore: Industries and Commerce Department, Information, Technology and Communications Department, Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Skills, Planning and Entrepreneurship Department and Soldier Welfare Department. Babulal Kharadi: Tribal Regional Development Department and Home Defense Department. Madan Dilawar: School Education Department, Panchayati Raj Department, Sanskrit Education Department. Jogaram Patel: Parliamentary Affairs Department, Law and Legal Affairs Department and Legal Advisory Office and Justice Department. Suresh Singh Rawat: Water Resources Department and Water Resources (Planning) Department. Avinash Gehlot: Social Justice and Empowerment portfolio. Joraram Kumawat: Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department and Cow Husbandry Department. Hemant Meena: Revenue Department and Colonization Department. Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary: Public Health Engineering Department and Ground Water Department. Sumit Godara: Food and Civil Supplies Department and Consumer Affairs Department.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

Sanjay Sharma: Sharma has got the responsibility of Forest Department, Environment and Climate Change Department and Science and Technology Department. Gautam Kumar Dak: Dak has got the responsibility of Cooperative Department and Civil Aviation Department. Jhabar Singh Kharra: Jhabar Singh has got the responsibility of Urban Development Department and Autonomous Government Department. Surendrapal Singh TT (BJP candidate in Srikaranpur by-election): TT has got the responsibility of Agricultural Marketing Department, Agricultural Irrigated Area Development and Water Utility Department, Indira Gandhi Canal Department and Minority Affairs and Waqf Department. Hiralal Nagar has got the responsibility of Energy Department.

Ministers of State: