RAJASTHAN POLLS MODI HOLDS ROADSHOW IN JAIPUR

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday evening amid tight security. As the prime minister began his roadshow from the Sanganeri Gate in the walled city of Jaipur, a huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road to welcome him.

The roadshow will traverse through Bapu Bazaar, Kisahapole Bazaar, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Bazaar, Badi Chaupad and Johari Bazaar before culminating at Sanganeri Gate.