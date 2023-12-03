Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta on Sunday said that 12 to 17 rounds of counting of votes have been completed and the final result is expected to be declared by 1.30 pm. As per the trends displayed on the website of the Election Commission of India, the BJP was leading on 112 seats in Rajasthan and the Congress on 71 out of the 199 seats that went to polls on November 25.

"Counting is going on. So far, 12 to 17 rounds of counting have been completed. The results will be declared in around one hour," Gupta told reporters at the counting centre in Jaipur. Results are expected to be declared by 1.30 pm, the official added. As per the EC's website, the BSP and the Bharat Tribal Party were leading on three seats each, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party on two and the Rashtriya Lok Dal on one seat. Independent candidates are leading in seven assembly constituencies.