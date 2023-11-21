Baran (Rajasthan) : Congress has looted the people of Rajasthan, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing an election rally at Baran in Rajasthan today, PM Modi raised the red diary controversy once again, saying that the rioters and criminals are ruling the state. Rajasthan is going to polls in four days from now.

The Prime Minister expressed concern that the Hindu festive occasions became victims of riots and sabotage under the Congress rule. A red carpet is rolled out for the rioters and offenders in the State while the Congress rulers were busy filling their pockets with corruption money without bothering about the public wellbeing, he said.