Rajasthan police seize MDMA worth Rs 5 crore from ambulance in Pratapgarh
Published: 1 hours ago
Pratapgarh (Rajasthan): A man was arrested with 60 grams of MDMA from an ambulance by the Rajasthan police in Pratapgarh on Sunday. The value of the seized drug was estimated to be Rs 5 crore in the international market. The police seized the ambulance used in the crime. Acting on a tip-off, the Dhamotar police arrested the accused under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar.
According to police station in-charge Deepak Kumar, on Saturday night the police were conducting patrolling on the highway when they found an ambulance was heading towards the checkpoint. On seeing the police, the ambulance driver tried to sped away, but in vain as the vehicle was halted abruptly. When the driver was asked the reason for trying to flee from the spot, he didn't give a satisfactory answer. Hence, the police on suspicion searched the ambulance and found 60 grams of the illegal drug MDMA in the vehicle. Immediately, driver Mohammad Salim, son of Mukhtar Hussain Kunjda, a resident of Bawadi Mohalla, was arrested by the police.
Earlier, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized 225 kg MDMA worth Rs 1,125 crore in the international market from a Savli-based factory in Vadodara. Addressing media persons, ATS Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said, "For the last six months, we were working on information about drug manufacturing and processing in a factory in Savli. We had picked up one Mahesh Vaishnav from Surat and Dinesh Dhruv in this connection and during questioning, they revealed that the drugs are stored in the Savli factory."