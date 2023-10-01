RAJASTHAN POLICE SEIZE MDMA WORTH RS 5 CRORE FROM AMBULANCE IN PRATAPGARH

Pratapgarh (Rajasthan): A man was arrested with 60 grams of MDMA from an ambulance by the Rajasthan police in Pratapgarh on Sunday. The value of the seized drug was estimated to be Rs 5 crore in the international market. The police seized the ambulance used in the crime. Acting on a tip-off, the Dhamotar police arrested the accused under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar.

According to police station in-charge Deepak Kumar, on Saturday night the police were conducting patrolling on the highway when they found an ambulance was heading towards the checkpoint. On seeing the police, the ambulance driver tried to sped away, but in vain as the vehicle was halted abruptly. When the driver was asked the reason for trying to flee from the spot, he didn't give a satisfactory answer. Hence, the police on suspicion searched the ambulance and found 60 grams of the illegal drug MDMA in the vehicle. Immediately, driver Mohammad Salim, son of Mukhtar Hussain Kunjda, a resident of Bawadi Mohalla, was arrested by the police.