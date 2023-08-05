Nagaur (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan Police on Saturday recovered skull and bones of a child, who had gone missing since July 18, from the Mundiad village of Nagaur district.

According to an official attached to the Bhavanda police station, the cops had launched a massive hunt to trace the 12-year-old boy identified Vineet Chowkidar. "We suspect that the boy would have been fatally attacked by a heard of wild boars. We recovered the skulls, bones and some of the child's clothes from the Mundwa area," the official added.

He further said that as many as 70 policemen from five different police stations under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dhannaram along with the help of 150 villagers had launched a massive search operation. "We are searching the other remains. Vineet's kin have identified the boy by his clothes," the official further said.

According to police, the boy had left his house following a tiff with his kin over allegations of stealing money and since then was missing. On July 19, a missing complaint was lodged at the Bhavanda police station.

Mundwa DSP Dhanaram said that to be double sure the police have taken the recovered bones and samples for DNA test.

