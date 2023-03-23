Ajmer: Rajasthan police have arrested 37 people after raiding a rave party at a resort in Pushkar's Chavandia. Pushkar police said that the people who organised the rave party were found taking drugs and alcohol. Cases have been registered under different sections of which 29 were for disturbing peace in the area.

Pushkar police station in-charge Dr. Ravish Samariya said that police raided the Desert Night Resort in Chawandia village late last night after getting information about the drugs being consumed in the party. Music was being played very loudly, police said. A total of 63 bottles of beer, six sound systems and 24 LEDs have been seized from the spot. Four persons were arrested from the spot under Excise and Rajasthan Noises Control Acts. The accused were found smoking ganja. Dr. Samariya said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Dalmas James, a resident of Jaipur's Jhotwara had booked the resort. Apart from him, the other accused have been identified as Arnold, resident of Mumbai's Mahavir Nagar, Akshay Jain, resident of Jaipur's Shyam Nagar and Donald James, resident of Jaipur's Jhotwara. The owner of the resort is also being questioned. Dr. Sawariya apart from the districts of Rajasthan, people from many states joined in the rave party.

Among the others who were arrested by the police have been identified as Bhavya Paliwal, resident of Shyam Nagar in Jaipur, Satyanarayan Rao, resident of Pushkar, Manohar Singh Rawat, Aghnan of Maharashtra's Pune, Mukta Prasad of Bikaner, Akunj Sharma of Ajmer, Ayush Kachhawa of Bikaner, Kunal Thakur of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Sai Krishna Varun and of Hyderabad