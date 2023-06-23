RAJASTHAN POLICE HEAD CONSTABLE ALLEGEDLY RAPES WOMAN IN BARMER BOOKED

Barmer: In a shocking case bringing disrepute to Rajasthan Police, a police constable has allegedly raped a woman in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday. Police have registered a case against the accused following a complaint with Superintendent of Police Barmer. The investigation of the entire matter has been handed over to Deputy Superintendent Balotra.

A police official said that the head constable is posted at Siwana police station. He said that a case was registered against the accused on Thursday after the woman lodged a complaint with the SP Barmer at the district headquarters. In her complaint, the woman said that on Jun. 20 at around 10 pm, she had gone to the market to buy household items.

As she was buying the items, the accused head constable Jeevaram, who lives near the market, kidnapped her to his room and raped her after giving her alcohol, the woman said. She further alleged that after the rape, the head constable left the victim and threatened her not to tell anyone about the sexual assault.

Fearing that action would not be taken at the Siwana police station where the cop was posted, the victim said she reached the Barmer district headquarters on Thursday and lodged a complaint with the superintendent of police. Siwana police station in-charge Nathusingh said that following instructions by the SP Barmer, a case was registered against Head Constable Jeevaram in Sivana police station in the evening under various sections.

A medical test of the woman is being conducted and her statement is also being taken by the police. The investigation of the case has been handed over to Balotra DSP. Further investigation into the case is going on.