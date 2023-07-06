RAJASTHAN POLICE ARRESTS MAN SEEN IN VIRAL VIDEO TOUCHING INAPPROPRIATELY A FEMALE FOREIGNER WOMAN THANKS COPS

Jaipur: Police have arrested a man, who was seen in a video touching inappropriately a British woman on the streets. The woman has thanked Rajasthan Police for putting the accused behind the bars.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh (40), a native of Baran district was detained at Nokha in Bikaner district on Tuesday night. Police brought him to Jaipur on Wednesday and arrested him following interrogation.

According to Jaipur (South) DCP Yogesh Goyal, the woman came to Jaipur with her partner and stayed at a hotel on Motilal Atal Road in Jaipur from June 14 to 16. On June 15, when she was walking back to the hotel with her partner, Kuldeep Singh touched her inappropriately on the pretext of talking to her. Despite the woman's objection, he held her hand and followed her to the hotel's reception.

When the video of this incident went viral, a case was registered in Jaipur's Mlahapuri police station in this regard. After questioning him, the police arrested him and produced him in court. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. Earlier, after the incident came to light, the accused tried to deceive police by shaving off his mustache. But, police passed on the information to all police stations and finally nabbed him from Bikaner.

Police failed to contact the UK woman but got in touch with her through her Instagram account. They messaged her informing that the accused has been arrested. Following which, the woman thanked Rajasthan police.

Recently in Jodhpur, a youth allegedly harassed a female blogger from South Korea. His act was captured on the woman's mobile phone and this helped the police to arrest him.

Jaipur's security measures have been brought in place to ensure the safety of the local and foreign tourists in the city, police said. A tourism police station has been established in Jaipur. Shripal Singh, in charge of the tourism police station, said they work round the clock to ensure safety of the tourists visiting the city.