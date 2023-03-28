Ajmer (Rajasthan) : In the case of threatening a person living in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, by sending a message on WhatsApp in the name of Ajmer Range IG Rupinder Singh, the Rajasthan police have arrested the accused, Vedant Sai, and brought him from Hyderabad. Civil Lines police station in-charge Balbir Singh said that on March 20, Ajmer Range IG office ASI Sarfaraz had filed a case in this respect.

Balbir Singh said that IG Rupinder Singh's name was registered on Google when he was Ajmer range IG. By copying the mobile number, office number and residence number, it was misused by sending messages on WhatsApp to intimidate a person. Investigation revealed that Honey Chuglani, a resident of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was given threatening messages.

Both the number of the IGP and the number of the accused who sent the message were different. Chuglani was threatened in this message, a case has been registered against him in Rajasthan. On this, the police registered a case against the accused under 419 IPC and 66D IT Act. He has been arrested from Hyderabad after identifying the accused on the basis of his mobile number and Aadhaar card.

Civil Lines station in-charge Dalbir Singh said that Honey Chuglani, a resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, got nervous after receiving the message from the accused. He spoke to the IG on the number given in the message and told him about the threatening message of the accused. Later, a case was registered that Ajmer IG's email id and phone numbers were misused with criminal intent to extort money.

In this, Vedant Sai Pani Mahendra Kumar, a resident of street number 10 near the temple, has been arrested. The accused currently resides in Janaki Rao Apartment at RTC Cross Road in Thana Chikkadpalli area. The accused said that Honey Chuglani had messaged his sister. For this reason, he sent a threatening message on WhatsApp to Honey Chuglani in the name of IGP. Station in-charge Dalbir Singh said that the accused Vedant Sai has not been able to confirm his allegation.

Following this, the Police have also issued a warning to the general public that if any such misleading messages are received, then cooperate with the police by informing the concerned police officer.