Baran (Rajasthan): An irate mob set on fire a bus while protesting against the death of Jharkhand Congress leader Dinesh Meena. Meena, who was injured in an attack on July 24, succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Jaipur on August 16. His mortal remains were taken from Jaipur to his village in Jharkhand under police supervision.

Meena's death has triggered a huge uproar in the Atru area of the Baran district. Under the leadership of Naresh Meena, Congress leader and former general secretary of Rajasthan University, people hit the streets in protest carrying swords, sticks, and rods.

A group of protesters stopped the bus heading from Baran to Jhalawar via Kota near Gaughat and asked all passengers to alight. Despite police personnel being present on the spot, the agitators broke the windows of the bus and set it on fire.

When the protestors were vandalizing the bus, Naresh Meena, who was also present there, tried to stop the people but, the furious mob did not listen. The mob then pelted stones at a police vehicle that was stationed there. Later, the protestors set up a roadblock from Atru to Khanpur. They alleged that police have failed to arrest the two dozen accused involved in the incident even after 20 days.

In view of the situation, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the village and on the spot. SP Rajkumar Chaudhary and Collector Narendra Gupta are closely monitoring the situation.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Mob Attacks Jai Hindu Rashtra Kavadyatra Near Mahadev Garh Temple; Police Intervene

On July 24, Dinesh was seriously injured in an attack near Banmori town under the Atru police station area. A group of people armed with sharp weapons attacked him over a land dispute and political enmity.