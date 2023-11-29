Behror (Rajasthan): In a serious legal development, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate No.3 (ACJM) in Behror district, Rajasthan, handed down a significant verdict, sentencing Chaksu MLA Ved Prakash Solanki to one year of imprisonment and imposing a hefty fine of Rs 55 lakh. The ruling stems from a cheque bounce case dating back eight years, marking the conclusion of a prolonged legal battle.

The origins of the case can be traced to an agreement between Solanki, then involved in property dealings in Bansur of Kotputli-Behror district, and Mohar Singh Yadav, a retired educator from Hulmana Khurd. Allegedly, Solanki had assured Yadav a discounted plot in Bansur, fostering a trusting relationship between the two parties.

On June 20, 2015, Mohar Singh transferred Rs 35 lakh to Solanki for the proposed plot. However, as the promised property failed to materialise, Singh, after a prolonged wait, sought the return of the funds. In response, on September 10, 2015, Solanki issued a cheque from a bank in Mansarovar. When the cheque bounced, Singh initiated legal action on October 30, 2015, escalating the matter to court.

In a defensive move, Solanki filed a counter-case of fraudulent check usurpation on July 8, 2016, eight months after legal proceedings commenced. Attempts at resolution occurred on October 9, 2019, when Solanki and Mohar Singh reached a compromise. This led to Solanki's resignation and an agreement to repay Rs 24 lakh on stamped paper, with a three-month window for repayment. However, Solanki defaulted within the specified period.

Presiding over the case, ACJM No. 3 Judge Nikhil Singh delivered the verdict, imposing a one-year imprisonment sentence on MLA Ved Prakash Solanki and a substantial fine of Rs 55 lakh. The judgment comes after a protracted legal battle and despite attempted resolutions, signifying a significant development in the case. Solanki has been granted one month to appeal the verdict.