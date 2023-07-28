RAJASTHAN MINOR GIRL RAPED SEVERAL TIMES BY TWO BROTHERS IN A YEAR

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): A case of rape of a 14-year-old minor girl was registered in the Bhagat's Kothi police station of Jodhpur on Thursday, as per informed by the police officials.

Police Officer, Sunil Charan said, "On the complaint of the girl, a case of POCSO has been registered against the two brothers. We are carrying out an investigation in this case and the accused will be arrested soon. Also, the victim's medical examination has been done and the results are awaited."

According to the police, the minor had a friendship with the accused, Balveer Singh and he borrowed some money from the minor. Failing to return the money on time, the minor complained to his elder brother. After this, the elder brother assured the minor to return her money and called her to a cafe where he along with his younger brother raped her. They also captured her pictures and shot videos.

Reportedly, the minor used to practice badminton in the park where the accused Balveer Singh used to come. After getting to know each other, they began chatting on social media. On one occasion, Balveer asked for some money from the minor for an emergency. When Balveer didn’t return the money for an extended period of time, the minor approached his elder brother Chhail Singh about it. Chhail Singh took the minor to a café where he assured her to return the money. He then offered the minor some alcoholic drinks. Taking advantage of the situation, the two brothers raped the minor. They also took photographs and made video and threatening her to expose her if she told anything to anybody.

