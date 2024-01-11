RAJASTHAN MINISTER WHO LED KAR SEVAKS IN BABRI DEMOLITION TO BREAK HIS VOW OF 34 YEARS

Madan Dilawar, a six-time MLA, who has become a minister in the Rajasthan government thrice aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Kota: Madan Dilawar, who once led young kar sevaks during Babri Masjid demolition and has recently become the education minister of Rajasthan did not wear garland for almost 34 years.

Dilawar says he will now break his vow on January 22, the day of consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. "I was aggrieved to see Ram Lalla being confined. The wound was so deep that I took a resolution that I wouldn't wear a garland till Ram temple is built in Ayodhya. Then circumstances were too adverse for us even to think about Ram temple. I lost hope thinking that Ram temple will come up in my lifetime," Dilawar said.

A devout devotee of Lord Ram, Dilawar did not sleep on a comfortable bed for 30 years. "In February 1990, I had taken two resolutions. The decision of not wearing the garland until the temple is built at the birthplace of Shri Ram was one of them," the minister said.

His second resolution was regarding Article 370. "My fervent wish was to see Article 370 from Kashmir to be removed. I had resolved to sleep only on a mat or carpet spread on the ground. My cherished dream came true in two and a half years ago when the central government removed Article 370," the ex-kar sevak added.

Madan Dilawar, a six-time MLA, who has become a minister in the Rajasthan government thrice aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition. On every occasion, despite being minister and MLA, he politely refused when approached for being garlanded at events and campaigns.