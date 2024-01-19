Ajmer: Ahead of the upcoming Ram temple inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a group of Rajasthani Mandana artists have created a Kodand, a 300 feet long and 18 feet wide bow of Lord Ram, on the banks of the holy lake in Ajmer. The group of Rajasthani Mandana artists from Tirtharaj Guru Folk Art Institute in Pushkar and Ajmer have created the bow of Lord Ram as a token of their devotion to the Hindu deity.

Sanjay Kumar Sethi of the Folk Art Institute, said that it took the team 6 hours to create the Dhanush Kodand of Lord Ram depicted through folk art Mandan at Gwalior, Indra and Chandra Ghats of the Holy Sarovar. Besides Sanjay himself, Prajestha Nagora, Manoj Prajapati, Akshara Maheshwari, Nikita, Garima Indora, Durga Gurjar, Kritika Sharma, Prakash Nagora, Ankur Kumawat and Deeksha Sharma participated in the Mandana art.

Sethi said that Lord Ram's favorite bow was Kodand prompting them to create a huge painting as a replica of that bow through Rajasthani folk art Mandana. Sethi said that 20 kg pandu, 10 kg geru, 5 kg pewdi and 10 kg rangoli were used in making the huge artwork. He said that the special art has been created to commemorate the visit of Ramlala to the temple, Kodand, the bow of Lord Ram, has also been aimed at recognizing the art form all over the world.