RAJASTHAN MAN STRIPPED BEATEN WITH BELT VIDEO GOES VIRAL FOUR HELD

According to police four persons were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday evening after the video went viral on social media.

Bikaner: A man was allegedly stripped and beaten with belt several times by some youths in Rajasthan's Bikaner. A video of the incident went viral on social media and four persons have been arrested in this regard. The reason behind the incident has not been revealed till now, police said.

The man's brother filed a case against the accused in Mahajan police station area of Bikaner. The viral video shows two youths beating up a half-naked man with their belts repeatedly in a room. The man is seen pleading before the accused. It was learnt that the accused had themselves shot the video.

This has come close on the heels of a video that surfaced where a woman was seen publicly beaten, stripped and paraded naked in the village allegedly by her husband and family members in Pratapgarh in Rajasthan. The woman was being punished for allegedly eloping with a man.

According to police four persons were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday evening after the video went viral on social media. Mahajan police station in-charge Ganesh Vishnoi said that the victim, a resident of 525 RD in Chhattargarh came to Mahajan area with his friend when the accused assaulted him. It has been reported that the victim and the accused knew each other. The accused have been identified as Dinu, Babulal, Sonu and Roshan. All are residents of Mahajan, Vishnoi added.

Also Read: Couple stripped, forced to parade naked in Dumka

"We received a complaint from the victim's brother and a case has been registered against the accused. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused tied the victim's hands and beat him up with a belt. Further details will be known after we interrogate the accused and record the victim's statement," Vishnoi said.