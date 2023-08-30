RAJASTHAN MAN ON A MISSION TO PERFORM LAST RITES OF UNCLAIMED BODIES FOR OVER TWO DECADES IN BIKANER

Bikaner: Bikaner resident Mohammad Naseem is literally a messiah for the people who takes care of them even after their death. Naseem, who works as an employee in the Bikaner Municipal Corporation in Rajasthan, has been performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies for the last 24 years. Naseem said that one fine day in the year 1999, he was doing his work in the office as usual when he was told by an acquaintance that a Muslim's body was lying abandoned at the mortuary of PBM hospital and no relatives had come forward to own it.

Naseem said that he along with his friends took up the responsibility of performing the last rites of the man on the suggestion of the acquaintance. Ever since the day, there has been no looking back for Naseem in the noble work. Naseem claimed that he has performed the last rites of around 1400 unclaimed bodies in the last 24 years.

Of them, around 32 dead bodies have been cremated by him, Naseem said. He said that the local imam late Ghulam Ahmed Faridi encouraged him to carry on the noble work. Naseem said that he and his friends involved in the work never indulge in religious discrimination. “All religions are equal for us,” he said.

Naseem said that when he started the work of conducting the last rites of the unclaimed bodies, fewer people joined him. “But gradually people got involved in this work of goodness and now we are doing this work under the flag of our organization Khidmatgar Khadim Society,” he said. He said that the organization has two four wheelers and as many deep body freezers with the cooperation of the people.

He said that followers of all religions cooperate with them in the noble cause. “This is the reason why the organization has been honored at the district administration level considering its work. The spirit of service continued even in Corona,” he said.