RAJASTHAN MAN KILLS WIFE SON THEN ATTEMPTS SUICIDE BY CONSUMING PESTICIDE

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): A man allegedly killed his wife and 14-year-old son while they were asleep and then attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district. The accused is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The incident took place in 2Nn village in Padampur in Sri Ganganagar district last night. According to locals, the accused killed his wife and son over a dispute on household chores. Sri Ganganagar superintendent of police, Vikas Sharma said that the case pertains to Padampur police station area of the district.

"Last night, the accused killed his wife and son with a sharp weapon. After this, he called up his in-laws and informed them that he has already murdered his wife and son and would now, himself commit suicide by jumping into the canal. Since he is a drug addict, his in-laws initially did not believe him but later decided to go to the village to check on their daughter and grandson. When they reached the village they came to know about the incident," Sharma said.

When the in-laws reached the house of the accused, they found him in an unconscious state while his wife and son were already dead. The accused was taken to the government hospital for treatment.

Police said that the reason behind the murder has not been revealed yet. It is being said that the woman used to stay at her parents home for most of the time and would go to her in-laws house only once or twice a week. This was led to frequent quarrels between the couple. The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway, police said.