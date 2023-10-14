RAJASTHAN MAN KILLS WIFE OVER ILLICIT AFFAIR INFORMS POLICE AFTER CONSUMING POISON

Chittorgarh: A man allegedly killed his wife after quarrelling over the latter's extra-marital affair. Later, he consumed poison and went to inform police. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took place in Baroliya village of Rawatbhata in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Saturday morning. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway, police said.

The accused, Mathura Charan of Baroliya village reached Rawatbhata Police Station this morning. He told police that he had killed his wife and then consumed poison. Taken aback with the man's confession, police took Charan to the hospital. Doctors stated his condition was serious and referred him to the Kota MBS Hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prabhulal Kumawat along with a team from Rawatbhata Police Station reached the spot and found Charan's wife, Lalita lying on the bed. Kumawat said that prima facie it seems that the woman died due to strangulation.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Charan doubted that his wife had an affair with another man and this led to frequent quarrels between them. It was learnt that Lalita had reportedly run away from home with another man a year ago. She returned some days later and since then, they are having fights regularly.

"The couple has three children. Their relatives have been informed. Further process will be completed only after the other family members arrive. The husband's condition is also said to be serious. Although it seems that the man killed his wife after a quarrel more details will be revealed after going through the post-mortem report," Kumawat said.