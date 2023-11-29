RAJASTHAN MAN KILLS DAUGHTER BY SLITTING THROAT SETTING HER ABLAZE

Jaipur (Rajasthan) : A man allegedly killed his daughter in Rajasthan's Pali district by slitting her throat and later setting her on fire, police have said.

Efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused, they added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Shivlal Meghwal had been living in Pali separately from his family for 12 years. His wife and children resided in Gujarat, the police said on Tuesday. Meghwal believed his elder daughter Nirma (32), who was married, was the source of discord in the family, the deceased's kin told the police.

Nirma had come to Isali village of Pali on Monday to attend a wedding ceremony when her father met her. He asked the victim and her younger sister to accompany him to a place on Tuesday afternoon, the complaint said. He asked his younger daughter to wait while he went ahead with Nirma to a secluded place where he allegedly slit her throat and set her body on fire after sprinkling petrol, it added.