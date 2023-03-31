Chittorgarh(Rajasthan): A POCSO Court in Rajasthan on Friday awarded death sentence to a man for raping and killing a three-year-old girl, 10 months after the incident took place. The POCSO court held him guilty and sentenced him under various sections of including the death penalty. The incident took place on April 21, 2022.

According to police sources, there was a wedding ceremony in the Kishanpura village under the Bigod police station of the Bhilwara district. At the same time, a three-year-old girl went missing from the village. The villager suspected a villager Rameshwar Lal Dhakad (35) and questioned him. He said that the girl had fallen into the nearby well.

On receiving the information, station in-charge Ganpat Singh along with his team reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased girl from the well. During interrogation, the accused Rameshwar Lal confessed his crime and admitted to raping, killing and throwing the girl into the well.

According to Shobha Lal Jat, Special Public Prosecutor of POCSO Court, a chargesheet was presented against the accused. After hearing both sides, the court held the accused guilty two days back and reserved its decision and announced the punishment on Friday.

He said that 23 witnesses and 90 documents were produced by the prosecution side. The presiding officer in his decision sentenced the accused Rameshwar Lal to 5 years rigorous imprisonment under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code, 10 years rigorous imprisonment under Section 261 and death sentence under Section 302, while under the POCSO Act, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.