RAJASTHAN MAN GETS BOMB THREAT LETTER FROM PFI PROBE ON

Jaipur: A tailor from Rajasthan's Alwar received a bomb threat letter in the name of banned Popular Front of India (PFI) asking him to vacate his shop, police said on Sunday.

Dineshchand Meena, police officer, Alwar Sadar police station said that the complainant received the threat letter by post and has lodged a complaint three days back. The sender of the letter claimed himself to be from PFI, Meena said. A case has been registered at Alwar Sadar police station, he added.

Sohan Lal Jatav (76), resident of Upala Mohalla of Ambedkar Colony in Chikani village received the threat letter on November 16. In his complaint, Jatav said that he has been asked to vacate his shop by December 31. The sender of the letter threatened that his shop would be bombed if he did not vacate it within the stipulated time period.

The sender accused Jatav of encroaching upon a plot located in a Muslim-dominated area. He said that Jatav has deprived the Muslim brothers of the area by putting up his shop here and demanded him to vacate it before December 31. The letter stated that if he dared to disobey then his shop would be destroyed with a bomb. "You know about PFI and what it can do. So beware," the letter read.