RAJASTHAN MAN DIES BY SUICIDE FOLLOWING ONLINE HARASSMENT OVER OBSCENE VIDEO

Jhalawar (Rajasthan): A man died by suicide due to alleged extortion and blackmail from a girl who threatened to upload his obscene video online in Rajasthan's Jhalrapatan. Prior to ending his life, the man called up his wife in the village and told her about his ordeal. After he disconnected the call, his wife tried to contact him several times but the calls went unanswered.

Next morning, the family learnt that the man had committed suicide in his rented room in Jhalrapatan. Jhalrapatan police station in-charge Ramesh Meena said the incident took place in Sainath Colony. "The man committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of his room. His body has been sent for post-mortem," Meena said.

The deceased has been identified as Shivraj, a resident of Bareda village in Sarola police station area. He worked as a barber at a kiosk in the Growth Centre in Sainath Colony.

Shivraj's brother Surendra lodged a complaint in this regard at Jhalrapatan police station. In his complaint, Surendra said that a girl made an obscene video of his brother while chatting with him on an online platform. Later she along with her friends started blackmailing Shivraj for money, he said. They threatened to make Shivraj's video viral if he did not deposit the money they demanded, he added.

Surendra said that Shivraj was under a lot of stress and was undergoing depression for several days. "On Thursday night, Shivraj called his wife, Deepika, who lived in the village and told her about how a girl was blackmailing him after making his obscene video. When Shivraj abruptly disconnected the phone, Deepika called him several times but he did not answer. On Friday, his neighbours informed us that he had committed suicide in his room," Surendra said.

Police said that the case is being investigated and the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.