Jaipur(Rajasthan): Concerns over unlicensed music being played at New Year's parties in hotels, restaurants, and various venues across Jaipur have culminated into legal actions. Operators have been served legal notices for playing music without obtaining a license from Phonographic Performance Limited(PPL).

This crackdown comes after the Delhi High Court banned the playing of phonographic performance songs in restaurants and cafes associated with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

The Court stated in its decision that playing these songs without obtaining a licence constitutes a violation of copyright laws.

Rajat Pareek, Additional Regional Manager of Phonographic Performance, said, “It is legally necessary to obtain permission from the copyright licence company to play music for commercial use. There is a provision to file criminal and civil cases against those who violate copyright law.”

PPL, representing more than 70 lakh songs from over 450 companies, including T-Series, Sony, Saregama, Speed Records, and Times Music, holds copyrights for these songs. Violating this copyright law can lead to severe consequences, including imprisonment ranging from six months to three years and fines ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, Pareek informed.