Surajgarh (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a labourer was beaten to death, by a group of seven-eight persons, on suspicion of bicycle theft in Surajgarh in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Monday night, police said. According to police officials, a group of 7-8 persons picked the victim identified as Shimbhudayal Meghwal, son of Malaram Meghwal and a resident of ward number 11, from his house at around 9 PM.

They suspected that Shimbudayal had stolen a bicycle. They took him to an isolated place and beat him up. Shimbhudayal, who was badly bruised, somehow managed to come back to his house from the isolated area. His neighbours took him to a nearby health care centre. After giving first aid, the doctors at the health care centre asked the relatives to take him to the BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu. But he died in the ambulance on the way. The police handed over his body to the relatives after performing the post-mortem.

A case in this regard was registered following a complaint by Sunil Kumar, the cousin of the deceased. Investigating Officer Chidawa DSP Suresh Sharma said that they have arrested four persons, including a father-son duo. The accused have been identified as Mamchand Saini, his son Rakesh Saini, Chetan Varma and Nangram Regar. "A hunt is on to trace the other accused," the officer said.

Police said Shimbhudayal was alone at his house when he was picked up by the group of persons. Around one and a half months ago, his wife Anita had gone to Mumbai with their children. His younger brother Vinod had gone to Harpalu. According to the cops, someone had stolen accused Mamchand's bicycle four days ago and he suspected that it was Shimbhudayal, who robbed it. At first, he came to Shimbhudayal's house and enquired about it, but later came with his companions and took the victim to an isolated place.