Udaipur: As the country celebrates Makar Sankranti, the festival of kites, a Muslim man in Rajasthan's Udaipur has mastered kite flying by flying more than 1000 kites from a single string underscoring the message of social harmony. Abdul Qadir of Udaipur has achieved a special position in kite flying. Qadir, an International kite runner has made many records in his name by flying more than 1000 kites from one string.

Qadir was the talk of the town at the Kite Festival going on in Ahmedabad, Gujarat where he left the spectators in awe of his special kite flying skills. Qadir has inherited the kite flying skill from his ancestors as three generations in Abdul's family are proficient in this amazing skill of kite flying. What distinguishes Qadir from routine kite flyers is that he spreads message of social awareness and social harmony with his kites, which he gives different shapes like a 15 feet bear shaped kite, 45 feet lizard, tricolor, fighter plane and butterfly shaped kites.

Qadir said that he has been into kite flying since 2001 and has participated in competitions held in many states of the country and has won the title of best international kite runner. Qadir will show his skills in the kite flying festival on the occasion of G-20 meeting being held in Gujarat. Qadir said that his grandfather and father were also experts in kite flying adding he is the third generation artist in the field.

Qadir's grandfather Noor San was quite famous in kite flying in Udaipur and participated in kite flying competitions for almost 50 years. Qadir said that his father Abdul Rashid has also earned fame across the country in kite flying. Qadir is carrying forward this art of the family with his skills. Over the special technique behind flying so many kites on one string, Qadir said that the spine and the cross spar in the kite should be thin, so that it can get height in the air.