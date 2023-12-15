RAJASTHAN JUNIOR SCIENCE OLYMPIAD CHAMPIONS BRING LAURELS TO KOTA COACHING INSTITUTE

Kota: As India won six medals including five gold at the International Junior Science Olympiad held in Thailand, the management at a private coaching institute in coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan is over the moon with all six medalists enrolled at the institute. The 20th edition of the IJSO (International Junior Science Olympiad) was organized from 1 to 9 December in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

A total of 300 students from 54 countries participated in it. Five students from India have won gold medal and one has won silver medal. All these six students are associated with the coaching institute of Kota. Pankaj Birla, Senior Vice President of Kota's private coaching institute, informed that five students of the institute Soham Pednekar, Rudra Pethani, Mahroof, Divya Agarwal and Kanishk Jain of his institute have won gold medalists, while Archit Balodia has got the silver medal at the olympiad.

An official at the coaching institute said that of the six medal winning students of the institute, Kanishk had been a participant in Allen’s workshop, while the rest five were regular classroom students. Birla said that of these six medal winning students, five are from regular classroom and one from the workshop. He said that since 2015 till now, 34 students from the institute have won gold medals and six silver medals.

Birla said that the faculty prepares the students right from class 9 and gives them special training. The government selects six children out of 35 and sends them for the Olympiad. Meanwhile, on their return back home from the 20th edition of the International Junior Science Olympiad, all six medalists were given a grand welcome by the management of the coaching institute.