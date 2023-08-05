Jaipur (Rajasthan): The sleuths of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Sushil Gurjar, husband of Jaipur mayor Munesh Gurjar, on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of two lakh rupees, a senior ACB official said.

The ACB on Friday also raided the residence of Munesh Gurjar and seized Rs 41.5 lakh. According to the ACB officials, the bribe was allegedly taken for the issuance of leases, with two brokers identified as Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey. The ACB led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lalit Sharma, also arrested the two brokers.

Rajasthan's ACB's Acting Director General Hemant Priyadarshi confirmed the arrest of Sushil Gurjar and the two brokers. "We found additional evidence, including documents related to the lease controversy. We have also seized a substantial amount of Rs 8.95 lakh from the residence of Narayan Singh", said the Acting DG.

Recently Munesh Gurjar and a few councillors in the Jaipur civic body had staged a week-long sit-in, opening a front against Rajendra Verma, Additional Commissioner of Police. The mayor accused Verma of misconduct and refusing to sign essential documents. In response, Additional Commissioner Verma filed a case against the Mayor and the councillors for alleged wrongful confinement, invoking provisions of the SC-ST Act and accusing them of creating an obstruction in governance.

