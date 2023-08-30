Rajasthan: Indian Army conducts exercise on Indo-Pak border at Pokhran; Brazilian top Army official present

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): The Indian Army on Wednesday demonstrated its firepower by conducting manoeuvres in the Jaisalmer district on the India-Pakistan international border. This exercise was conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran Field Firing Range and was named Desert Strike.

Brazilian Army General Commander Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva was present as the chief guest for this exercise. The General Commander of the Brazilian Army has come to India on a five-day visit from August 28.

Also read: Indian Army soldier dies in road accident in Leh, cremated with full military honours in native village in Shimla

On reaching the exercise site, the General Commander was welcomed by Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, General Officer Commanding of the Desert Corps. After this, the General Commander of the Brazilian Army closely observed the overall exercise. The Indian Army surprised all the people present including the Chief Guest by giving a live demonstration of its combat skills and destroying the enemy with its various indigenous weapon systems.

The Indian Army demonstrated the 'Make in India' initiative. Under this, a live demonstration of various guns and cannons manufactured in the country was given. The Commander General of the Brazilian Army showed his special interest in the warfare skills of various combat systems under self-reliance and 'Make in India'. He appreciated the bravery of the Indian Army.

The Mechanized Infantry Artillery along with Army Air Defense and Army Aviation carried out joint firing of weapons. General Tomas praised the coordination and interoperation of the Indian Army in this exercise. He appreciated the strength of the Indian Army to work in different areas and difficult conditions. Many senior officers of the Indian Army and many officers of the Defense Ministry and DDO were present for this exercise.

Also read: Ladakh Police chief visits LAC, hails Army, ITBP jawans for securing border