Kota: Rajasthan police for the second consecutive day, seized illegally transported liquor worth Rs 50 lakh that was being transported under the garb of milk vending machine in a truck in Undwa on the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border and arrested the driver and helper.

Police found 540 cartons of liquor while searching the vehicle. Ramganj Mandi Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Berwal said that an inter-state blockade was put up on the night of October 13 and all vehicles were searched during the drive. "Suddenly, a truck was stopped near Undwa on the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan border. The driver told that a milk vending machine was being transported in the truck and also showed a bill," said Berwal.

As illicit liquor was seized in a similar manner in the past, police became suspicious and probed into the matter. While searching the truck, a milk vending machine was found and when it was opened, it was loaded with illicit liquor After counting, we found there were a total of 540 cartons," Berwal said.

According to police, the miscreants seem to have been inspired by the style of the traffickers of popular film 'Pushpa'. The accused driver has been identified as 21-year-old Lumbaram Beniwal from Nokhada village under RGT Nagar police station of Barmer district and helper, Ramesh Kumar (20) from Khandali village of the same police station area.

When interrogated, the duo said that the liquor was being transported from Punjab to Vadodara in Gujarat. Investigations are being held as to who had supplied the liquor and to whom it was being delivered.

