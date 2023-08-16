Rajasthan: IAS officer uses Uber bike to reach office on time

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Everyone knows that the status associated with the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and how after becoming an IAS life changes. The IAS officers are provided an official vehicle. However, in Rajasthan, in a shinning example of modesty on Wednesday, a senior officer of the IAS cadre used a Uber bike to reach his office.

A video of IAS officer Dr. Prithviraj Sankhla, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture has come to the fore where he is riding pillion on Uber bike to reach his office located here. Dr Sankhala is an officer of the Rajasthan cadre.

He took the Uber bike service to ensure that he reaches his office on time. The officer also saved precious time by travelling using a two-wheeler instead of a four-wheeler at the state secretariat from his residence in Malviya Nagar.

The officers of the Agriculture department were seen discussing about their boss taking a rented bike service to reach the office. The IAS officer often posts videos on social media about his lifestyle. Sometimes he uploads videos of him cycling to spread message of anti-pollution, while sometimes he puts videos of him exercising in the gym. He has also uploaded of himself cooking also.

Dr Sankhla has served as the Health Secretary and also had an additional charge as secretary Panchayati Raj.

