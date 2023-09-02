RAJASTHAN HC ISSUES SHOW CAUSE NOTICE TO CM GEHLOT ON HIS JUDICIARY REMARK

Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking suo moto criminal contempt proceedings against him. A division bench headed by Justice MM Srivastava and Justice Ashutosh Kumar heard the matter and issued the notice to Gehlot on the PIL filed by former law officer Shivcharan Gupta.

The PIL was filed following the chief minister's alleged unsavoury remark against the judiciary earlier. The bench has directed the Chief Minister to respond within three weeks. The PIL stated that the Chief Minister's statement would hurt the dignity and reputation of the judiciary adding that he has given a statement degrading the reputation of not only judicial officers but also lawyers.

While talking to reporters in Jaipur on Wednesday, Ashok Gehlot said, "Corruption is rampant in the judiciary today. I have heard that some lawyers themselves take the judgement in writing and the same judgement is pronounced." However, the chief minister later clarified his statement after facing criticism.

Clarifying his statement, Gehlot said that what he had said was not his personal opinion and that he has always respected and believed in the judiciary. Protesting against the chief minister's comment against the judiciary, thousands of advocates boycotted work in the high court and lower courts in Jodhpur on Friday. (With PTI Inputs)