RAJASTHAN HABITUAL OFFENDERS TO FACE GOVERNMENT JOB DISQUALIFICATION NIGHTCLUBS UNDER SCRUTINY

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a significant move, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Monday instructed the state police to initiate action against "habitual wrongdoers", following which the "miscreants" will be deprived from government jobs, a senior official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the Rajasthan government, which has come under the scanner following rising crimes against women in the state, has also asked the cops to take strict action against the nightclubs, which are operating past midnight. The moves come following the Bhilwara gangrape and murder case.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot discussed a plan for ensuring safety of women in the state in a meeting here. Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Principal Secretary Home Anand Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, DGP Law and Order Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Additional Director General (ADG Law and Order) Anand Srivastava, among others attended the key meeting.

The Opposition BJP has been targeting the Rajasthan government over crimes against women in the state. Former Rajasthan Minister Rajednra Gudha was sacked from the Cabinet for raising the issue of crimes against women in the state during the Assembly session. He had claimed that he had spoken the truth

Officials said that in the meeting, the CM raised strong displeasure over nightclubs opening beyond the stipulated time and asked directed police to take stringent action. According to officials, Gehlot praised the prompt actions taken by the police, who arrested four persons, in connection with the Bhilwara incident.

Expressing concern over rising crimes in the Rajasthan, Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal had last week raised the issue in the Upper House and demanded a discussion on the issue. He had said that a notice under rule 167 was given in the Rajya Sabha for a discussion on the matter. The BJP is repeatedly targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan over increasing crimes against women.

