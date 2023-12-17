Rajasthan: Groom's father sets example; returns Rs 11 lakh cash, only accepts Rs 1 and coconut

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): During a 'Tilak Dastur' at a marriage ceremony organised in Madhuban, the bridegroom's father set a new example by returning cash amount of Rs 11 lakh. He accepted only one rupee and a coconut and got his son married.

The father is being praised for his decision in the society. Bhoor Singh Ranaut, retired from the post of Assistant Police Sub Inspector in the Police Department is a resident of Rojda village. He got his daughter Madhu married on December 4 at his residence in Madhuban.

It is understood that one Mahendra Singh Rathod brought the wedding procession of his son Amrit Singh from Jaipur. There is a custom of 'Tilak Dastur' before marriage in the Rajput community. Under it, the bride's father Bhoor Singh along with his brother Parvat Singh presented Rs 11 lakh to the groom, but his father Mahendra Singh Rathod returned the cash of Rs 11 lakh to the bride's father and accepted only Rs one.

He also accepted a coconut and then the marriage rituals were performed. People, who were present for the wedding, as well as Madhu's kin were stunned. They lauded Mahendra Singh Rathore's decision. Bhoor Singh had got his son married in the year 2013 by accepting only Rs one and a coconut. The bride and groom are MBAs. Bhoor Singh also has another daughter, who is working as a bio-researcher in IIT-Mumbai.