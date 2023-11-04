Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that the welfare schemes of the state government are being discussed across the country. He said that if the Congress government is formed again in the state, 'seven guarantees' of public welfare will be implemented. Gehlot was addressing a public meeting during 'Congress Guarantee Dialogue' in Kishangarh, Ajmer.

The chief minister said their aim is to invest public money in public interest. He said he has given seven guarantees to the public, which includes the guarantee of giving Rs 10,000 every year to women. Apart from this, it includes providing laptops and tablets to the children studying in government colleges, providing financial assistance up to Rs 15 lakh to the victims of natural disasters and quality education to students in English medium.

He said that if the Congress government is formed again, a law will be passed regarding the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) so that it can continue in the future also. Targeting the opposition BJP over welfare of cows, he said the opposition only talks about it, whereas the Congress has done it in the true sense.

He said, The previous BJP government gave only Rs 500 crore to cow shelters in its five years, whereas we gave a grant of Rs 3,000 crore to cow shelters. Gehlot held public meetings at many places on Saturday in support of party candidates. After Kishangarh, he also went to Nathdwara, Rajsamand and Mandal (Bhilwara).