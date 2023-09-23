RAJASTHAN GOVT SUSPENDS JAIPUR MUNCIPAL CORPORATION MAYOR MUNESH GURJAR AFTER HUSBAND CAUGHT IN CORRUPTION CASE

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has suspended Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar after her husband was recently caught by the Anti Corruption Bureau red-handed while taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh, officials said. It is learnt that the Director of Autonomous Government Department Hridesh Kumar Sharma issued orders in this regard on Friday night.

Munesh Gurjar has been suspended from the post of Councilor and Mayor of Ward 43 for misuse of power in the investigation currently underway against her husband Sushil Gurjar in corruption case against him. It can be recalled that Sushil Gurjar along with two others was arrested red-handed while taking a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh.

In the subsequent raids at Gurjar's house, unaccounted cash worth Rs 40 lakh was recovered from the Mayor's house. Prima facie, due to Munesh Gurjar's involvement in the case, she has been considered guilty in the case. On August 17, a the authorities also served a notice to Munesh Gurjar after she was found guilty in the case on the basis of the investigation report.

Gurjar was asked to present her side in person or in writing. Since the reply received from Munesh Gurjar in the case was not found satisfactory, the case was referred to the Law Department by the State Government for judicial inquiry. In the order issued by the Autonomous Government Department, it has been said that Munesh Gurjar has misused the post of Mayor and conduct unbecoming of the post.