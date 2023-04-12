RAJASTHAN GOONS THRASH DALIT MAN TO DEATH OVER LAND DISPUTE

Barmer (Rajasthan): A 40-year-old Dalit man was brutally thrashed to death over a land dispute here in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The deceased, identified as Kojaram Meghwal, a resident of Asadi village, was beaten by around a dozen of people on Wednesday morning, said Dalit leader Udaram Meghwal. The victim who sustained severe injuries was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Udaram, while speaking to media persons said that a group of goons attacked the victim when he went out to graze goats. The goons allegedly thrashed the victim with sticks and rods. Udaram also said that the victim's family had earlier filed a case against the bullies after they came to his house and threatened him.

According to SP Dingat Anand, there has been a long-standing dispute between the two parties and both parties had registered cases against each other. The SP also said that the police have launched a thorough probe into the matter and the accused will soon be behind bars.

In a similar incident, a Dalit youth was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's relatives on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place in the Nidamanur mandal of Nalgonda district of Telangana. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Irigi Naveen, a resident of Annaram village of Tripuraram Mandal. Police said the girl's relatives killed Naveen when he approached them with a marriage proposal. Giving details of the case, Miryalaguda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Venkatagiri said that Naveen fell in love with a girl from the same village four years ago.