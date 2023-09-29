Bharatpur (Rajasthan): In a remarkable display of determination and the pursuit of gender equality, fourteen female students from MSJ College in Bharatpur took a bold stand on Friday by ascending an overhead water tank, demanding the establishment of a National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit within their institute. Their unwavering resolve to secure this opportunity led them to refuse descent until they received a written assurance from the college authorities.

The demand for an NCC unit at MSJ College had been an ongoing pursuit for these young women, who believe that they should have the same privileges as their male counterparts. Their aspiration was to actively participate in NCC activities and contribute to their personal growth and nation-building. Despite persistent appeals, the college administration had yet to acknowledge their plea, prompting the girls to scale the water tank situated in Krishna Nagar Colony, in the heart of the city.

To amplify their cause, the students went the extra mile by releasing a video where they articulated their demand for an NCC unit within their college. Their conditions for descending from the tower were clear: they would only return to ground level upon receipt of a written commitment from the college authorities to establish the coveted NCC unit.

“We have been demanding for an NCC unit in the college for a long time but the college authorities are least bothered to pay heed to our demand. We tried to convince them in many way and this is our last resort. We are not demanding anything illegitimate. We also want to participate in several programs like the boys. It is our right,” one of the girl student said.

Upon receiving news of the daring protest, both law enforcement and local government officials promptly arrived at the scene. In a bid to peacefully resolve the situation, the officials assured the young women that their demand would be thoroughly examined. Extensive efforts were made to persuade the students to disembark from the water tank; however, they remained steadfast, resolutely advocating for their cause.

This protest follows a recent strike organized by ABVP workers within the college premises, where they too called for the establishment of an NCC unit specifically for female students at MSJ College. The students claim that the college authorities have been consistently misleading them by making hollow promises while failing to take any concrete steps towards creating the desired NCC unit.