RAJASTHAN FOUR DRUG SMUGGLERS ARRESTED WITH 2 KG NARCOTICS ALONG IB IN SRI GANGANAGAR

Sri Ganganagar: In a major success against the drug trafficking, police along with the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 2 kg suspected narcotics smuggled from across the border from their possession along the International Border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

The arrests followed after the BSF Rajasthan Frontier foiled the drug smuggling bid along the IB in Gharasna Police Station limits on the intervening night of Jun 20-21. A BSF Rajasthan Frontier spokesman while confirming the development, said, “On intervening night of 20-21 Jun 2023, alert troops of BSF Bikaner deployed along Indo Pak IB IB in Gharsana recovered a drone originating from Pak side.

Two packets weighing nearly 2 kg of suspected narcotics were also recovered from the site”. Police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of four drug smugglers in the incident. Police said that the accused were planning to collect the narcotics smuggled from across the border through a drone. Divulging further information about the development, Sriganganagar SP Paris Deshmukh said that the action was cacrried out jointly by the Rajasthan Police and the BSF.

He said that the BSF recovered the suspected narcotics near 22 MD village of Gharsana police station area of Sriganganagar district. In the subsequent action, police along with the BSF launched a search operation in the area and arrested the drug smugglers. Further investigation into the case is going on. There have been continuous attempts to smuggle heroin from Pakistan along the India-Pakistan border for some time now.