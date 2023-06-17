RAJASTHAN FORMER CONGRESS MLA BHANVARLAL JOSHI DIES

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Senior Congress leader and former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bhanwarlal Joshi died on Saturday morning. He was 99-years-old. His relatives confirmed that Joshi passed away due to old-age at his residence. His last rites will be held at his native village Ladpura from 1 PM this afternoon.

Fondly known as 'Pradhan Sahab', Joshi was a one-time MLA. He represented the Mandalgarh constituency in the Rajasthan Assembly. He was also the former chief of Joganiya Mata Shaktipeeth Trust located in the Chittoragh district. In a 1991 by-election, Joshi had won from the Mandalgarh constituency. He was popular among the people of his constituency.

A pall of gloom descended in the Mandalgarh constituency as the news of his demise spread. The shopkeepers voluntarily kept their shops closed as tribute to the departed leader.

Also read: Rajasthan: Bihar student dies by suicide

Bhanwarlal Joshi was also the former Bhilwara district Congress president. Currently, Bhanwarlal Joshi's son Satyanarayan Joshi is the president of the Mandalgarh Block Congress Committee. Top Congress leaders from the state including CP Joshi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had visited the former Congress MLA after his health deteriorated. Around a week back, Gelhot's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma too had visited his residence and inquired about his health.

Rajasthan Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat, Congress District President Rampal Sharma, Vice President Durgesh Sharma and other leaders from the region have expressed condolences over the senior politician's demise.

Also read: 'Ditching youth after breach of trust makes govt morally bankrupt': Sachin Pilot's dig at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot