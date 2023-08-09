Jaipur(Rajasthan) :A 14-year-old foreign girl, who came to visit Jaipur with her family,has filed a case against unidentified persons for taking her pictureswithout her consent within the premises of a hotel in Jaipur's KhasKothi area, Jaipur police said on Wednesday. Vidhayakpuri policestation officer Amar Singh Ratnher photographs without her consent atthe hotel on Aug. 7. “We are reviewing the CCTV footage from thehotel's security cameras to gain a comprehensive understanding of theincident. The investigation continues to uncover the truth behindthis disturbing incident," Ratnher said. According to thepolice, while the foreign girl was enjoying a sunbath near thehotel's swimming pool, a group of people allegedly began taking herphotograph without her consent. Feeling uncomfortable with thesituation, she raised an alarm against their actions, police said.Immediately, the hotel staff intervened, and informed the policeabout the incident. The police on getting the information, arrived atthe hotel and started an investigation. Police is also interrogatingthe suspects in the case.

Accordingto Vidhayakpuri police station officer Amar Singh Ratnher, the policehave confiscated three mobile phones believed to be connected to theincident. These phones are currently being examined to get anyfurther evidence with regard to the case, he said. In a similarincident, a a foreign girl had recently alleged harassment on theoccasion of Dhulandi. Later, the accused was arrested by the police.

