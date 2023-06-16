Dausa (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, over 300 people fell ill after they consumed contaminated food at a religious event in Pakhar village in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The people have been admitted to different hospitals in Mahwa and Mandawar, where they are currently undergoing treatment, they said. An official of the Mandawar police station said people from the Pakhar village had consumed food including vegetables, sweets at a religious event on Thursday afternoon.

"However, from around 6 PM on Thursday evening, the villagers started complaining of vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Upon receiving information, the Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Subhash Bilonia reached the village along with his team. They immediately admitted the people to various hospitals," the police official added.

Dr Bilonia said that the condition of hospitalised villagers was stable. He also said another medical team was deployed in the village, in case some more villager complain of ill health. Meanwhile, the district administration called a team of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to the village. The FDA team took food samples for testing. Officials from the district administration said that necessary action will be initiated against the organiser of the religious event, once they get the FDA report.

Local MLA Omprakash Hudla, Mahua Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Brijesh Kumar are taking stock of the situation. Mandawar Station House Officer Sachin Kumar Sharma, Mahua Station House Officer Jitendra Singh Solanki, local BJP leader Rajendra Meena also met the patients.

