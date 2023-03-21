Five held for chopping nose of youth who eloped with woman in Ajmer

Ajmer: A girl's father and brother were among five men arrested by the police for allegedly chopping the nose of a youth last week in Rajasthan's Ajmer, police said. Inspector General of Police Ajmer Range, Rupinder Singh confirmed that police have arrested the the five accused identified as Birbal Khan, Iqbal, Hussain, Amin and Mehruddin-all residents of Maroth area of Nagaur district.

Nagaur Police has handed over the accused to Ajmer Police, the IG informed. He said that the arrests were made after the victim identified as Hameed a resident of Industrial Rico area in Ajmer registered a case against the accused at Gegal police station. More arrests are expected in the case, added the IGP. In his complaint, victim Hameed said that since the month of January, he was living in Gegal police station area of Ajmer with his lover in Maroth area of Nagaur.

Also read:Honour killing of lovers in Karnataka, girl's brother among three held; bodies thrown in river

On March 18, at 4 pm, Prakash Khan, resident of Ratau, Aziz Khan, resident of Gaurav, Iqbal Khan, resident of Maroth, Momin, Amin, Salim, resident of Maulasar and three other persons came to his room at 4 pm where they beat him and the woman. Hameed said the accused took away his wife to Ratau and made him sit in another vehicle and took him near the pond at Maroth village.

At the village, accused Iqbal along with two others cut his nose with a sharp weapon and also made a video of the assault which is being widely shared, Hameed alleged. He said that the accused later abandoned him at the village intersection. On regaining consciousness, Hameed said he came to Parbatsar in a bus and underwent treatment at the hospital.

On March 19, Hameed lodged a formal complaint at the Gegal police station. Ajmer Range IG Rupinder Singh said that preliminary investigation has revealed that on January 23, the girl's father Birbal Khan had lodged a missing complaint of his daughter, who was already married, at the Maroth police station in Nagaur district.

It is said that the woman had eloped with Hameed and came to Ajmer where both were living on rent in a room in Rico Industrial Area. Razia's friends and in-laws came to know about the couple's whereabouts and they abducted both of them and carried out the brutal incident, the IG said. IG Singh told that both parties are from the same community adding further investigation into the case is going on.