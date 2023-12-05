Jaipur (Rajasthan): Following the demise of the sitting MLA, the election to the Karanpur assembly segment was not held on November 25. Now, the Election Commission is making arrangements to hold the election for the Karanpur segment on January 5 and the counting will be taken up on January 8.

The Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 took place on November 25 for 199 out of the 200 seats in the State. Karanpur segment poll was postponed after its MLA Gurmeet Singh Kooner, who was a Congress leader, breathed his last just a week before the election. The magic figure in Rajasthan Assembly is 101 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged victorious, trouncing Congress.

Nomination submission will start from December 12 and the last date of filling nomination is December 19. Scrutiny will be held on December 20 and the names can be withdrawn by December 22.

Voting in Rajasthan's Karanpur constituency was adjourned on November 15 because of the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar, who was also the sitting MLA.