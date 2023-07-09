Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) : An elderly couple was brutally murdered on Saturday night in a residential quarter of Khetrinagar. Sensation spread in the entire area following this double murder. On receiving information, the police reached the spot, which was was sealed and a dog squad and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team were called.

According to police sources, Darshan Singh (75), living in residential quarter 349 First B of Khetrinagar, worked as a mining engineer in Hindustan Copper Limited. He retired about ten years ago. After retirement, he lived with his wife Mahendra Kaur (70) in KCC's residential quarters in Khetri Nagar itself.

People living in the neighborhood said that both the husband and wife were living alone for a long time and there was no quarrel of any kind. The sound of TV was coming till about 10 o'clock in the night. Their motor was not switched on for water supply in the morning. Then the other residents of the neighborhood tried to contact on the phone but they did not answer.

One resident knocked on the door but nobody responded from inside. After this other people gathered around and the incident was informed to the police. On the information given by the villagers, Khetri Nagar police station officer Ajay Singh reached the spot. When he opened the door, both husband and wife were found dead inside their own house.

The hands of the deceased Mahendra Kaur were tied with a rope and her body was found in sitting position on the sofa. Darshan Singh's hands and feet were tied and his body was kept on the floor. The deceased have two sons, police said. One of them, Surendra, lives in Ajmer with his family and the other one Surjit Singh went to Mumbai in 1993 during his tenth standard studies, till date no trace has been found. DSP Hazarilal Khatana said that at present the spot is being thoroughly investigated and further action will be taken after collecting evidence.