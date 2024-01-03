RAJASTHAN DESERT CYCLONE BEGINS INDO UAE BONDING TO BE BOLSTERED

Bikaner (Rajasthan): Desert Cyclone - the maiden edition of India-UAE joint military exercise began in Mahajan, Rajasthan on January 2. The operation will continue till January 15.

A contingent of 45 military personnel from the UAE Land Forces arrived in India to participate in the historic event. The UAE contingent is represented by soldiers from the Zayed First Brigade.

The Indian Army contingent also comprising 45 soldiers, is being primarily represented by a battalion of the Mechanized Infantry Regiment. The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations including fighting in built up areas (FIBUA) in desert/semi desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on Peace Keeping Operations.

The exercise includes joint surveillance, cordon and search operations, built up area dominance and heliborne operations. It will also promote collaborative partnership and help in sharing best practices between both the parties.