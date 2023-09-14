RAJASTHAN COUPLE KILLED IN BRUTAL ATTACK BY MISCREANTS POLICE SUSPECT OLD RIVALRY

Jhalawar: A couple was killed by a group of miscreants when they went to a private hospital for treatment in Bhawanimandi town of Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Thursday, police said. Police said 10 teams have been set up to probe the incident from all angles.

According to sources, six miscreants came to the spot in a jeep and attacked the couple with sharp weapons. Anita Kanwar succumbed to her injuries on the spot while her husband Jitendra Songara died during treatment in the district hospital. Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar said that the prima facie it seems that the incident is a result of an old rivalry between Jitendra and the accused Bhairu Gurjar, who are both history-sheeters.

The incident has led to a stir in Bhawanimandi town. Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjilal Meena said Jitendra, a resident of Songara in Bhesodamandi, had gone to a private hospital in Bhawani Mandi for treatment with his wife Anita. Suddenly, half a dozen miscreants came in a jeep and attacked them with baseball sticks and knives.

Anita, who was seriously injured in the attack, died on the spot and Jitendra was taken to the district hospital where he died during treatment, Meena said.

The police have sent the two bodies for post-mortem following which they will be handed over to relatives. Bhairu Gurjar and Jitendra have many cases registered against them in Sunel and Bhawanimandi police station areas. It is being suspected that Bhairu Gurjar and his associates attacked Jitendra and his wife.

Also Read: UP: Woman killed, two injured after being attacked by unidentified assailant

"Police have already examined the CCTV footage of the area and the accused have been identified. Ten police teams have been set up and efforts are underway to nab the accused. The culprits would be behind the bars very soon," Meena said.

Also Read: UP: Woman killed, two injured after being attacked by unidentified assailant