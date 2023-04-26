Jalore (Rajasthan): People are up in arms following the recovery of two bodies of minor girls near the Narmada River main canal in the Sachari area in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Wednesday. The relatives along with villagers staged a sit-in in front of a hospital mortuary. The relatives of the deceased have refused to take the two bodies. They were demanding a fair investigation into the incident.

The two bodies of the minor girls belonged to Bhil tribal community. Both the minor girls were missing since Monday. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the two bodies to a mortuary of the Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Sources said that the two minor girls, both residents of Paladar village, were missing since Monday night. The minor girls' relatives searched for them on Tuesday. But their efforts went in vain. In the meantime, the relatives put pressure on two youths who are attached to a water supply project — about the whereabouts of the two missing girls. One of the youths along with two others agreed to take them to the place where the two girls' bodies were lying.

After the recovery of the bodies, the relatives informed the police. The kin of the deceased minor girls also handed over the two suspects to the police. Relatives of the deceased are alleging that minor girls were killed and thrown near the canal. A large contingent of the police force has been camping near the hospital mortuary. Additional SP Dashrath Singh, Deputy SP Roop Singh Inda, Sanchore police station SHO Niranjan Pratap Singh, and others arrived at the hospital mortuary and took up the investigation into the matter.

